By Esther Onyegbula

The police operatives attached to the Ijanikin Division of the Lagos State Police Command On 25th July 2021, at about 11 am, arrested two suspected cultists at Oto Awori, Ijanikin Area of Lagos State.

The suspected cultists Taiye Israel, and Isiaka Afeez were arrested after cultists went on a rampage, attacking and injuring several persons in Otto Awori and Ijanikin communities in Ojo local government area.

Recall VANGUARD reported that both communities came under heavy cultists attack on Sunday morning at about 11 am in a free for all fight by waring cultists.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include one axe, some cutlasses, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

When Vanguard got to the scene police officers attached to Ijanikin Divisional Police were seen shooting canisters of teargas into the air from Vespa bus stop to Ile oba bus stop while the hoodlums took their heels.

In the last few weeks, activities of cultists in both communities have become increasingly worrisome as no fewer than five suspected members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities have been killed in different cult-related wars in the Ijanikin area of Otto-Awori Local Government Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

One of the victims was matched beyond recognition close to Vesper market, Ijanikin, another was shot dead at a betting centre at Adio bus stop while three others were shot dead in different reprisal attacks.

Lamenting a Landlord Bamidele Akinola said the activities of cultists have taken another dimension. The killings have gone on for too long. It is unfortunate that the Divisional police station hasn’t been living up to its responsibilities in curbing their activities. All they do is retrieve the corpse from the scene, extort money from the deceased family, settle the case”.

Confirming the incident the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said police operatives raced to the scene and arrested the two suspects while responding to a distress call from good samaritans that two groups of cultists were on rampage and attacking one another with dangerous weapons along Oto Awori Ijanikin Expressway by Ile Oba Bus Stop”.

“Due to the swift response of the police, normalcy was immediately restored to the area and no life was lost in clash”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gangs.

He further directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division to step up his anti-crime strategies in curbing crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in his area of responsibility.

CP Hakeem Odumosu has also directed tactical Commanders and other special squads in the Command to immediately embark on a constant raid of black spots and criminal hideouts in the area as it is applicable to other parts of Lagos State, in compliance with the command’s zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, particularly cultism.

Odumosu also warned cultists, miscreants and those who have plans of causing unrest and engaging themselves in criminal acts in the state to steer clear of Lagos State as the command and other security agencies will not relent in their spirited efforts to sustain and improve on the present security and peace being enjoyed by residents of Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria