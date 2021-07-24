By Olayinka Ajayi

Electorates in Festac have lamented selected missing polling units in Amuwo-Odofin.

Speaking, Comrade Segun Ajayi, a youth leader who identified himself as a concerned resident decried that it was a gimmick by the ruling party to rig Amuwo.

ALSO READ: Why Lagos LG/Council elections witnessed low turnout – Voters

According to him, “From my observation, as at 10:35 a.m, about five polling boots were missing in 22 road, three pulling boots missing at 3rd avenue all in Festac axis of Amuwo-Odofin.

“We are aware of their gimmick to rig by all means, when they are counting vote these boots will suddenly pop up.

“We will resist any attempt to rig again by those that put Amuwo-Odofin in this state of decadence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria