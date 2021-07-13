Lagos commuters lament bad roads, urge Sanwo-Olu to intervene

Buses queue by the side of the road to pick up passengers in Oshodi, one of the largest motor parks in Lagos [Anthony Obayomi/Al Jazeera]

Concern citizens in Lagos State, particularly commercial drivers, and commuters have decried the deplorable state of some of the roads in Lagos, calling on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make it a matter of urgent attention before it gets worse.

The group also lamented that the most annoying is how contractors managing repairs on some of these roads have embarked on simultaneous work on both sides of the roads under repair, thereby, creating confusion, gridlocks and untold hardship on commuters.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the group’s spokesperson, Yinka Johnson, described the situation as chaotic, adding that the State is losing huge revenues from such neglects.

“As much as the intention of the Governor is meant to bring relief to commuters and Lagos residents, the manner in which this administration has gone about it, is done otherwise.

“Secondly, there is little or no proper oversight supervision by the concerned Ministry in the state, thereby, making the contractors handling these repairs to take longer period to complete the road. This, professionally, could have been done overnight when the pace of work would be faster reducing the time allocated for repairs.

He also said that proper management of traffic on the roads should be looked into, adding that Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) has made a lot of difference in the state’s traffic management but a lot more need to be done.

“Officers drafted to manage traffic at construction sites usually get overwhelmed by the challenges created by the contractors who sometimes, leave the scene as a result of fatigue,” he said.

He, however, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to come to the peoples’ aid. He mentioned that Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state is affected negatively because of poor management at some road constructions and its implication on the citizen’s economy.

