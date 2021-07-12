By Bose Adelaja

Emergency responders in Lagos State, on Monday, averted another fire outbreak in the Ikotun area of the state following pipeline leakages in the area.

However, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident was likely to be caused by the activities of pipeline vandals in the area.

Residents of Prince Adeyemi Street, off Governor’s Road, had woken up only to observe that the drainages along the street were flowing with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a situation which has caused panic in the area.

Vanguard gathered that the situation was well managed as LASEMA, on receiving a distress call advised residents to desist from the use of naked fire until the situation was brought under control.

An unconfirmed report said there was a shoot-out in the outskirts in the early hours between law enforcement agents and some vandals.

The source claimed that the vandals were overwhelmed and fled the scene before residents started noticing that PMS was flowing into the drainages.

According to some of the residents, LASEMA in conjunction with the state fire service and other relevant agencies intensified effort to get to the root of the incident in order to proffer a solution.

Further investigations at the scene of incidents revealed pipeline leakages from the outskirts of the community which has supplied PMS to the drainages along the streets and caused fear among residents.

However, the Abesan station of the state fire service quickly rose to the occasion by blanketing the entire area to reduce the vulnerability and avoid any secondary incident.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC was called upon to shut down the valves and carry out necessary repairs on the pipeline.

Confirming the incident, LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said further investigations revealed that that the incident was likely to be a result of suspected pipeline vandalism/bunkering at a particular spot on the street in the early hours of the day.

At press time, he said the operation was ongoing but residents were advised to go about their normal activities saying, “Upon arrival at the incident scene by the Agency’s responders, PMS was observed to be flowing in the drainage along the street.

“Further investigation at the incident scene revealed that it was likely to be as a result of suspected pipeline vandalism/bunkering at a particular spot on the street in the early hours of today.

“The Lagos State Fire Service (Abesan Station) has blanketed the entire area to reduce the vulnerability of the area to a secondary incident.

“NNPC officials have also repaired the vandalized pipeline.

“Residents have been advised to go about their normal activities but to desist from open burning and use of naked flame until the emulsifiers applied by Fire Service fully digests the hydrocarbons/PMS.

Vanguard News Nigeria