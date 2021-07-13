… Says increasing number of officers is key

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos House of Assembly has called on the Governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to increase the number of strengthening the Neighbourhood Safety Corps as well as increase the number of officers

The lawmakers who urged Mr Sanwo-Olu to equip the state’s security agency noted that such efforts would adequately protect the lives and property of residents.

The House further resolved that the Governor should call on the commissioner of police in the state to intensify efforts to secure the state.

Raising the issue as a ‘matter of urgent public importance. Age-Sulaiman narrated how he escaped death from gunshot adding that the incident occurred in Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

“I heard some people making noise while the campaign was on and I called for calm but I didn’t know that there were some elements who came with another intention.

“We were about going out when somebody told me not to go out and two persons stood beside me and right there I heard a gunshot sound and the next person beside me shouted my leg with blood-stains,” he said adding that he escaped by the whiskers.

Commenting on the incident, Rotimi Olowo, condemned the use of thugs to settle political matters. He also urged that security in the country be given more seriousness through the establishment of state police.

“The commissioner of police should investigate the issue,” he said adding that politicians and other Nigerians are not safe at this period.

His colleague, Yinka Ogundimu suggested that the Governor should be called upon to protect lives and property by asking the commissioner of police to intensify efforts, his colleague, Tobun Abiodun, urged people to desist from crime.

“Killing one individual can cause a family eternal sorrow,” he said as he used the opportunity to call for the establishment of state police.

“I know our government is very responsible, but we want to use this opportunity to call on the Governor again,” he said.

Adedamola Kasunmu noted that with the increasing crime rate in society, the call for the establishment of state police for the protection of lives cannot be over-flogged.

He urged the other Houses of Assembly in the federation to start calling for state police so that the National Assembly would take it seriously.

In his contribution, Hon. Setonji David said those against state police are enemies of the country.

Other lawmakers who spoke included Desmond Elliot, Kehinde Joseph, and Rotimi Abiru.

Deputy Speaker of the House. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, who presided over the sitting on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said the incident was shocking. He also commiserated with the family of the deceased.