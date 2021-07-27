Most upcoming music acts in Nigeria often think that warming their way into the hearts of media practitioners would be an easy task when they finally begin to gain prominence on the music scene, but most times, this is not the case because they are finally woken up to the reality of payola and its attendant forces.

However, this is not to say that some media practitioners don’t naturally accord talented artistes the support they deserve.

No surprises fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Samuel Essah Ogenyi, popularly known as Samvail is of the opinion that lack of support from the media is very discouraging to upcoming musicians.

Speaking on how media professionals give upcoming artistes a hard time while trying to promote their music, he said; “Truth be told, a lot of young and talented Nigerian music acts are suffering for what should not even be a challenge to their musical aspirations at all. They are being unnecessarily stifled by the gatekeepers in the music industry.”

“These gatekeepers include media professionals who are meant to support these young music acts in achieving their dreams. Some Radio/TV stations not picking up new artists’ music unless it’s paid for, journalists and bloggers hardly giving rising up and coming artistes earned support is totally discouraging.”

“However, a few gatekeepers have been doing their best to change the narrative, but the percentage, to that of those who don’t bat an eyelid except their palms are greased is way higher than that of those who have been helping upcoming artistes.”

“I’m appealing to the media to refrain from expecting upcoming artistes who barely have the necessary funds to promote their music to grease their palms before giving them a listening ear”, he concluded.