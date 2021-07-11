The Chief Executive Officer of Labo Entertainment that signed Dotman Dr. Olabisi Akanbi has been honoured with Yoruba youths leadership award and has also emerged Convention Against Gender Abuse Initiative ( CAGAI) ambassador.

Private presentation was done on Thursday 8th July 2021 in Lagos where representatives of the two bodies came to present the awards to Labo boss at his office, Gowon Estate, Lagos .

According to Princess Comr. Ibirogba Adesewa, President, Convention Against Gender Abuse Initiative (CAGAI ) , she stressed that it is an honour to celebrate a man like Labo C E O.

“ Dr. Olabisi Akanbi has helped lots of souls. We have track records of his foundation. Labo Foundation is really alleviating poverty within his territory. We are proud you. That is the reason we presented this to him”, Ibirogba Adesewa said.

However, Dr. Olabisi Akanbi responded that it is an honour to receive the award.

“ It is an honour to receive all these accolades and awards on behalf of my team and family. It is very challenging. We strive hard to satisfy the public. We are not relenting . This recognition will inspire us to do more “, Dr Akanbi said .

Thereafter, the Yoruba Youths Parliament also unveiled Labo as Yoruba youths role model on the same day. The event was glamorous one.

It would be recalled that he won Best Business Personality of the year 2020.