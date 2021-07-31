The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara says the party secretariat situated at No. 26, Reservation Road, GRA Ilorin, is legally acquired from the owner.

The Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state, Mr Samuel Ndadzoko, declared this on Saturday in Ilorin in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the organising secretary was reacting to social media reports that there was an interim order restraining members of the party loyal to the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from using the property.

“Our attention has been drawn to a purported interim order in respect of our party secretariat at No. 26, Reservation Road, GRA, Ilorin.

“We would ordinarily not react to the misinformation making the rounds on the social media, but we felt constrained in order to set the record straight for the benefit of our teeming members.

ALSO READ: APC suffers major blow in Benue as stalwarts lead thousands of supporters to PDP

“As at this material time; this very hour, this very minute, we are unaware, let alone served, with any court process wherein the legality of our lawful possession of the Kwara APC Secretariat building is in question.

“Mr Bidemi Adisa is a person unknown to us. We do not have any relationship whatsoever with either him or the estate of General Abdulkareem Adisa, of blessed memory.

“They are neither our landlords nor known agents of our landlord,” he said.

Ndadzoko added that the party was in lawful possession of the building with valid papers and documentation.

“We did all due diligence and we are unaware of any encumbrance whatsoever on the property before it was leased.

“The property at No. 26, Reservation Road, that is now being used as our party secretariat is being used for the purpose for which it was duly agreed with the original landlord from whom the property was leased.

“This purported order, assuming without conceding that it is existent, is therefore at best an academic exercise that does not have any bearing with us, the APC LOYAL,” the statement read in part.

He, therefore, urged all members of the party to remain focused, assuring that there is no cause for alarm on the propriety or otherwise of the secretariat.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria