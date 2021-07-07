Kwale-Beneku bridge will be completed February 2022 ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the multi-million naira ongoing Kwale-Beneku Bridge project across Ase River linking Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East would be completed in February, 2022.

Okowa who stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the project, explained the importance of the bridge to the government and its people, adding that “the area contributes immensely to oil and gas production in Nigeria”.

Saying it was the expectation of the state government that oil companies operating in the area should have constructed the bridge over the years for the critical position of the area to the oil industry, he said that the government, however, took the gauntlet to construct the bridge since the oil companies failed to do the needful.

The Governor said: “the Kwale-Beneku Bridge is very significant because it’s going to open up the whole of the other side of the bridge. Unfortunately, for many years the oil companies have been using this pontoon here and I don’t think it ought to be so.

“I actually felt that the oil companies, particularly AGIP, should have before now constructed a bridge across this place but since they couldn’t do it, we cannot ignore our people across this place.

“A lot of oil facilities are on this other side and there is a need to open up access to the place from Ndokwa West to Ndokwa East Local Government Area because it’s quite important.

“I remember coming on campaign using the pontoon to cross; on one of the occasions when we were trying to cross, some of our people fell into the river and we cannot continue to allow such to happen because the people across matter a lot to us.

“They are part of the state and more so, they are part of the oil and gas producing communities in Nigeria”, adding that the contractor has assured that the project would be ready in eight months from now, pushing it to February 2022.

Okowa who also attended a reception at Utagba-Uno in honour of Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, Mr Daniel Ossai, where hundreds of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC led by former Deputy State Chairman of the party, Chief Terry Otuya, defected to the PDP, restated his commitment to the pact with Ndokwa Neku Union led by Brig-Gen. Mike Ndubuisi (retd), to give more attention to the area.

He said that he was praying for an Ndokwa man to occupy a prime position in the next political dispensation in the state and commended the people for making a bold statement with the reception for their son.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, who received the decampees, described APC as “noise makers” and vowed to chase them out of Delta”, saying; “they are free to make their noise but they are aware that when the chips are down they cannot stand the PDP machinery in Delta”.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Admiral Mike Onah (retd), said that Ndokwa nation was grateful to the PDP for appointing their son as State Secretary and urged him to work hard to leave a legacy that Ndokwa nation and Delta State would be proud of.

Speaking on behalf of the APC defectors, Chief Otuya, said they all agreed to dump the APC because the party lacked leadership and direction, adding that; “we the erstwhile members of the APC hereby dump our brooms and we have all agreed to embrace the PDP”.

Ossai in a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to Governor Okowa and the party for finding him worthy to serve and assured that he would do his best to uplift the party in the state.

