By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Abductors have demanded N80 million for eight victims kidnapped Monday in Kula waterways, Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Rivers state.

Sokari Idarima, relative to three of the victims revealed Thursday that the kidnappers got in touch on Monday demanding N10Million for each abductee.

He said, “We have been talking on releasing them unconditionally. Now they say N10 million for one person. We don’t have the money. Where do we go and find the money now?

“I told them the victims are just strugglers. They can’t even boast of N20,000 in their accounts. There is no way we can even raise N1 million for their release.

“So, I try to make them understand to release them unconditionally. Since then we’ve been working with the State Security Service, giving them the necessary information.

“The Police also are trying their best, even the local government chairman, our assemble man, our kings are all also trying their best. I am also confident that the police will do their job for a positive result.”

Vanguard News Nigeria