By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A political pressure group under the aegis of Conscious Political Forum has described Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, the son of former governor of Kogi state, late Prince Abubakar Audu, as a political unifier capable of turning the fortunes of the state.

The group in a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr John Omeiza and Alhaji Ibrahim Kolawole, said, based on the administrative acumen and financial expertise of Alhaji Shuaibu Audu, Kogi state would be better positioned economically.

The statement further stressed that the positive dream of Late Prince Abubakar Audu for Kogi state, would be a reality through Alh. Shuaibu Audu who has learnt a lot from his late father.

Omeiza while highlighting the achievements of Alh. Shuaibu Audu in the statement, said the late ex-governor’s son, has sunk a motorized borehole across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The statement stressed that Alh. Shuaibu Audu has also lifted the living standard of the downtrodden, donating food materials and medical facilities to people particularly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are political watchers saddled with the responsibility of analysing the political activities in Kogi state. Having x-rayed the performance of Alh. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu in the state, we have no other option than to throw our weight behind him.”

“It should also b noted that this group have no any link or affiliated to any political group but rather a political watchdog who examined the trend of politic on the state, the statement added.

