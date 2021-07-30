Rising Hip-hop sensation King Uche returns with another project release since 2021’s ‘Type I Like’. King Uche has served up his new 5-track expended play with records like Rise Up, Can’t Lose, Games, Love Go and Take off.

The title pays homage to the late Mansa Musa of Mali, the wealthiest man to have ever walked the face of the Earth. As a political philosopher King Uche is inspired by the historic accomplishments of Mansa Musa and a legend he hopes to emulate in his own way.

“The Flygerian aka The Rising African King of Rap” addresses social issues: The #endsars, the decentralized social movement against police brutality and the Nigerian civil war.

King Uche reveals in a press conference that he is currently working on his debut full-length, which would feature the two artists 99Drizzy and Martins Luv who are currently signed under his imprint Sufferings and Offerings Music.