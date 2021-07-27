For those who don’t know the young hardworking CEO of KV Worldwide, Ugwuanyi Benjamin Mark Chinwike A.K.A King Kolow, he’s the founder of Lagos-based record label, King Kolow Vibes Worldwide, known as KV Worldwide, established in January, 2021.

Kolow in an interview with our correspondent said he’s ready to take the music industry by storm, adding that his record label is set to groom the best of talents in all genres in Nigeria and beyond.

The Enugu state born, Makurdi and Lagos-based based oil and gas mogul , with penchant for entertainment, revealed that he established the record label out of passion for music, being a singer and rapper for almost 6-years experience.

He also added that his decision to float a record label is borne out of desire and passion for entertainment, as well as being an integral part of young artistes’ development.

“At the moment, KV Worldwide has one artiste, Eruzy signed on, and he is making waves all over social media with great reviews,”he explained.

He added that, he is capable and ready to finance KV Worldwide record label to achieve its set goals.

“Expect good music because it is the food to the soul and body. We already have a lot of talents to harvest because good music is our motto,” he elucidated.

He noted that the record label, in the next 5-years would be known all over the globe as the label that’s giving conducive environment to young talents.

King Kolow said they are in search for only the best and with the best, the sky is their limit.

Commenting on government’s support for the music industry, King Kolow noted that although government is required to give a conducive environment for the flourishing of the industry, it is truly a private business.

According to him, the basic responsibility of government is to recognise any artiste has blown or is popular in any way it deems fit.

King Kolow, while advicing upcoming musicians and producers on popular music said, “anybody that wants to be a musician or producer should know that rappers are hardly appreciated in the country.”

According to him, Nigerians seem to prefer more of dance-able songs, to which he advised that they should learn to bring out dance-able songs because that is what Nigerians want. He added that even musicians that were hitherto doing otherwise have switched genres.