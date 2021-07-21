By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Chief Priest of Owerri land Reginald Ejiogu has given a 7-day ultimatum to the Management of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, AIFCE, for cleansing of the land over the killing of Eke Nworie (python) allegedly killed by the student of the college.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that Ejiogu handed over the ultimatum to the college by himself last Monday.

He said among other things that the action of the students who killed the python was a sacrilege and violation of their culture.

According to him, “The College management must appear before him (the Chief Priest) for cleansing upon receipt of the Notice on or before seven days. Is it sacrilege and violation of our culture more especially in this time of our festival season which is our week of peace.

“The management of ALVAN think this is a joke. This is a spiritual matter, and they seem not to understand the gravity of killing that ancestral python. The consequences are monumental, devastating because the land has been decreased. And it must be cleaned immediately.”

“You do not kill Eke Nworie python. It is not done. It is a sacrilege with serious consequences that are just too terrible to mention. This is why the Chief Priest had to come here today (at Alvan) to put this ‘Omu’ which signifies danger ahead. No one should blame us if strange things begin to happen.

“Only the Chief Priest, no one else, is spiritually fit to do the cleansing and not anyone else, Chief priest said.

