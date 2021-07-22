By Bashir Bello

The Zamfara State Police Command on Thursday said it has neutralised a notorious bandit who blocked Gusau-Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis of the state while attempting to kidnap 12 commuters.

The command spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed this said it engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel leading to the rescue of 11 out of the 12 commuters.

SP Shehu said one of the commuters is still in captivity.

According to him, “At about 1300hrs on Wednesday, a large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau-Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety.

ALSO READ: LG polls: Lagos restricts movement on Saturday

“Police Tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilized to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, they were heavily engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from the further onslaught on the commuters.

“During the encounter, one of the bandits was fatally injured while eleven (11) Kidnapped victims were instantly rescued by the operatives.

“The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining other victims who were taken to the forest before Police arrival. All the rescued victims were reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu psc reaffirmed the commitment and determination of the command to bring to an end the lingering security challenges in Zamfara State,” SP Shehu however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria