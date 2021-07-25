By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has commended all stakeholders including security operatives for the release of five of its members kidnapped last Monday in Rivers, Port Harcourt.

Recall that the five members of the union including three other persons were kidnapped in a passenger boat along Kula-Abonoma Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State,

They were released Saturday after intervention by the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

Reacting to their release, President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju in a statement yesterday, said the “leadership of MWUN wishes to announce to the public the good news of the release of five of our members who were kidnapped on the Kula Abomema water ways on their way to attend an official meeting in Port Harcourt. We also wish to thank all well meaning Nigerians and stakeholders for standing with us in our hour of need and pain.

“Equally, we deeply appreciate the critical and central role played by the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for his immediate and decisive action in securing the release of our kidnapped members as well as other Nigerians. On this note we want to urge NIMASA to continue in its good work of providing safety in our water ways and especially provide this in the riverine and creeks which seem to be more prone and vulnerable to pirate attacks. We pledge MWUN willingness to continue to partner and collaborate in the onerous task of ensuring safety in our water ways.”