The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has raised alarm over the increasing theft of transformer oil and cables in its franchise.

A statement signed by KEDCO Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Shawai, on Monday in Kano, urged communities and individuals to assist in tracking the criminals.

“The problem has almost become a yearly event when hoodlums take advantage of the rainy season to steal the company’s equipment and installation. This needs to be stopped.

“Economic sabotage of this act has always affected electricity supply.

“Whenever transformer oil and cables are stolen from any transformer, the act will deny customers of their comfort and right to maximum satisfaction”, Shawai said.

He quoted the Managing Director of the company, Dr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, as warning that anyone caught would be dealt with in line with the law.

“Our investment in power installation is to serve our customers and not hoodlums.

“We have strengthened our surveillance in that regard so as to guarantee our customers’ satisfaction”, he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria