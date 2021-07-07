Kebbi NGO advocates legislation against gender-based violence

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A Non-Governmental Organization, Tallafin mata, in collaboration with Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN) have stepped up efforts through advocacy to stamp out cases of gender-based violence to the barest minimum.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the Head of Monitoring, evaluation, and communication, Jamila Kayantu Bongo said the advocacy was initiated to seek the support of concerned authorities in the fight against gender-based violence which has become a stubborn scourge in the society.

ALSO READ: We’ll not condone any act of lawlessness in Ogun, Governor Abiodun

In a range of advocacies, Jamila stated that the advocacy team visited the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kebbi chapter, where they delivered the message and urged the clergymen to spread the message through sermons to their congregants. A similar visit was made to the Kebbi State House of Assembly, where they met with the leadership of the House who promised them that they will facilitate the passage of the bill which is already before the House.

Bongo added that the NGO was at the palace of Emir of Gwandu, his Royal Highness Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, the royal father promised to pass the message to his subjects. He advised parents to ensure the moral upbringing of their children particularly the Girl-child under their care.

ALSO READ: Activist commends Senate on PIB passage

The network also visited Gwandu local government on the same advocacy.

Worried by the escalation of gender-based violence the network call on victims and their parents to speak up against any form of violence. She attributed the slow response from parents and victims to societal stigmatisation, noting that such has become the catalyst fuelling gender-based violence in the country, coupled with the non-legislation on the issue.

Vanguard News Nigeria