By Haruna Aliyu ,Birnin Kebbi

A non-governmental organization named “Tallafin mata” in collaboration with gender and constitution reform network (GECORN) have stepped up efforts through advocacy to stamp out or reduce to a very large extent cases of gender based violence.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi,the head of monitoring, evaluation and communication Jamila Kayantu Bongo said the advocacy was iniated to seek the support of concerned authorities in the fight against gender based violence which has become a stubborn scourge in the society.

In a range of advocacies Jamila stated that, the advocacy team visited Christian association of Nigeria(CAN) Kebbi chapter where they delivered the message and urged the clergy men to spread the message through sermon to their congregants, a similar visit was made to the Kebbi State house of assembly where they met with the leadership of the house who promised them that they will facilitate the passage of the bill which is already before them.

Bongo added that, the NGO was at the palace of emir of Gwandu his royal highness Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, the royal farther promised to pass the message to his subjects, he advised parents to ensure the moral upbringing of their children particularly the Girl-child under their care.

The network also visited Gwandu local government on same advocacy.

Worried by the escalation of gender based violence the network call on victims and their parents to speak up against any form of violence, she attributed the slow response from parents and victims to societal stigmasation noting that such has become the catalyst fuelling gender based violence in the country couple with none legislation on the issue.