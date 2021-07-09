By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi State command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has confirmed the arrest and seizure of 2.8 tonnes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances within six months.

The state Commander of the agency, Commander of Narcotics ( CN), Peter Onche Odaudu, who told the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said that the suspects were arrested between January and July 7, 2021.

According to him, “the command counter-narcotic efforts in the just outgoing year 2021 were all geared towards policing Kebbi State and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with a view to reducing same to the barest minimum and strengthen security in the state.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: ECOWAS court awards N30m against FG for ill-treating, torturing Agba Jalingo

“From January to July 7, this year, a total of 89 suspects were arrested. Of the lot, 87 were males while only two were females.

” In the same vein, a whopping 2.800 tonnes of drugs, were seized and taken out of circulation, and some of these had been transferred to us by the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) and Nigeria Police Force in the state. Cannabis sativa constituted 2,594.6016 kilogrammes.

“Psychotropic substances which include tramadol tablets, diazepam, cough syrup with codeine accounted for the remaining 232.2947 kilogrammes,” he said.

He explained that the agency was able to admit 21 clients into their rehabilitation facility while 18 persons of them have been discharged.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arrests 90-year-old, teenagers for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo

“In the area of rehabilitation and counselling, a total of five persons are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation currently “.

Odaudu, who reiterated the command’s commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state, appreciated the support they received from the state government, sister agencies, media and good people of the state.

“We are still calling on the government to assist us with operational vehicles and motorcycles as the command faces challenges of logistics to carry out its operation to the hot-spot and hard-to-reach areas in the state.

“Within the ambit of the resources – human, materials and financial – available, the command will not rest on her oars until drug peddlers and users are run out of business,” Odaudu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria