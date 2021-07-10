By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has donated 6 brand new Hilux patrol vehicles and thirty motorcycles to the 8th Division of the Nigeria Army Sokoto towards bolstering security and enhancing its operational capability.

The keys to the vehicles were handed over to the Commander, One Brigade Gusau, Brigadier- General Isyaku Awolabi Alatunji who represented the General Officer Commanding, GOC, Major General U A Yusuf by the Special Adviser on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu .

The patrol vehicles were delivered to the troops at Government House while the Brigade Commander took possession of the motorcycles at cabinet office in Birnin Kebbi.

On the occasion, the Security Adviser, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba said the gesture was in furtherence of commitment by the administration of Governor Atiku Bagudu to facilitate the performance of the Army in eliminating banditry in Kebbi State and neighboring Stated in the North-West Zone.

Kamba said the governor was fully satisfied about the gallantry displayed by the troops and success recorded in the fight against banditry other forms of criminality nationwide .

Receiving the keys to the vehicles, Brigade Commander, One Brigade Nigerian Army , Gusau, Brigadier-General , Isyaku Owolabi Olatunji expressed immense appreciation to the Government and people of Kebbi State for their support to the Army on behalf of the General Officer Commanding GOC, 8th Division, the Chief of Army Staff and the the Chief of Defense Staff .

Brigadier General Olatunji specifically thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his sympathy visit to One Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, this Friday to condole with the families of the soldiers who died in active Service early this week as well as show compassion to those who sustained injury.

On behalf of the Nigerian Army High Command , the Brigade Commander expressed profound appreciation to the governor for also donating large amount of money to the families of the fallen heroes and wounded soldiers now recieving treatment.

He indicated that the motorcycles donated by the Kebbi State Government would be deployed for patrol purposes in areas facing security challeges, such as Makuku, Maga and Dankolo.