By Bashir Bello

As part of measures to provide adequate security during President Muhammadu Buhari’s Thursday’s visit to his home state, Katsina for the commissioning of some projects, the State Police Command has announced restriction of movement of persons, vehicles, motorcycles and herders in some major highways in the state.

The highways include Dutsinma – Kankara road, Dutsinma – Tsaskiya road and other roads leading to the event ground.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who announced the restriction of the movement said the roads will be temporarily closed for six hours.

Isah however solicited the cooperation of the members of the public to comply with the restriction order.

According to him, “the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma – Kankara road, Dutsinma – Tsaskiya road and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events on 15th July 2021 from 13:00hrs – 18:00hrs. Members of the public, especially Commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists are hereby directed to use other alternative roads.

“The Command enjoins good people of the state to always partner and cooperates with the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies towards a successful and hitch-free commissioning ceremony,” he said.

The President is expected to commission the Zobe Regional Water Supply Project in Dutsinma LGA and the newly built Tsaskiya road in Safana LGA of Katsina state.

