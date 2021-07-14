Kano Assembly

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has on Wednesday suspended the investigation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Muhyi Magaji Rimingado on the ground of ill health.

Recall that Rimingado was summoned by the Assembly to appear before it adhoc committee on Wednesday over petition filed against him by the office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the assembly, the Secretary of the committee and Deputy Director, Legal Services, Kano State House of Assembly, Bar. Abdullahi A. Bature Dal announced the suspension of the investigation and to give a new date for his appearance.

Dal said the assembly was served with a letter by the lawyer to the suspended chairman informing the house that he is ill and in Abuja attending to his health issues.

According to him, “We received a letter from the lawyer of the suspended Chairman of the commission stating that he is ill and attending to his health issue in Abuja and demanded for some documents which we would oblige them,” Bar. Dal said.

ALSO READ:

Responding, the lawyer to the suspended chairman, Barr. Usman Fari said his client was not present in the assembly on two grounds bothering on his health and other conditions.

He noted that apart from the health issue, they were requesting from the house, to provide them with a certified True Copy of the petition against Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

They are also requesting for the resolution of the House suspending him, Press releases by the house on the issue and another time to honour the invitation of the house after his medical appointments.

“Since he was suspended by the house on July 5th, there was no single letter, nor a copy of the allegation against him. The only document we have received was the invitation letter sent to him dated July 12th. Hence he needed to be inform of the allegations against him.

“Our client is very willing and ready to honour the house invitation, however, he must be obliged adequate time in line with medical advice of his physicians,” Barr. Fari stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria