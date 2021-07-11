Kane insists England have right mentality ahead of Wembley showdown with Italy

Harry Kane has rejected the suggestion England are too nice ahead of the Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate’s squad ready to test their mettle once again after “knocking down barriers” to set up a showdown with Italy.

England will be aiming to win a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup, a 55-year-drought during which they have never made it beyond the last four at any tournament.

However, Kane’s winner in extra-time against Denmark on Wednesday secured a place in this year’s European Championship showpiece – and they will have home advantage again when they face the Azzurri at Wembley Stadium.

Southgate and his players have ended the nation’s long, at times painful wait to reach another final, but Kane made clear on the eve of the contest that being “humble and respectful” as a group does not suggest they lack the ruthless edge required to get the job done on Sunday.

Asked during his pre-match media duties if England are too nice, he replied: “No, I don’t think so

“That’s the personality of a lot of the players in the squad, they are humble and respectful, but we have a focus and determination to win, we’ve shown that in last tournament and this, knocking down barriers that have been there for a long time.

“In modern football there isn’t so much mind games before, getting too hyped or out of control.

“We have a real vision of where we want to be and without that and our winning mentality we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

