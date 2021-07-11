By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described the early Sunday morning abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru and 10 others as a joke taken too far.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to journalists in Kaduna, saying “the news of the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru, and 10 persons said to be “members of his family,” is a joke taken too far and stands condemnable.”

He said, “traditional leaders play a key role in ensuring peaceful coexistence and stability of our society, hence the abductors are out to destabilise our society.”

Zailani said that In view of his important role in society, security personnel should track the abductors and ensure all hostages are freed unharmed.

“I appeal for calm from all concerned at this point in time, assuring that our security agencies will act swiftly to ensure their safe return,” he said.

Recall that news broke on Sunday morning about the abduction, coming days after 120 students of Bethel Baptist High School and 13 residents of Ungwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha were abducted in Kaduna State.