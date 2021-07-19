By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has through the Divisional Police Officer in Kafanchan, rescued four (4) kidnapped victims on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Mohammad Jalige, in a statement on Monday, stated that some bandits had attacked two (2) commuting vehicles around Bade forest in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State and abducted six (6) occupants into the forest.

“On the strength of the information, Operatives were immediately mobilized to the area, trailed the bandits into their enclaves, engaged them in a fierce shootout and succeeded in rescuing four (4) victims unhurt whereas the bandits, some with bullet wounds escaped deep into the forest.”

” However, concerted efforts to rescue the remaining victims are tactically being coordinated to ensure they are safely returned,” he said.

Similarly, on the 18th July, 2021at about 1150hrs the Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command acted on a piece of reliable information and succeeded in arresting one Musa Danyaro ‘m’ 36 years of Nagogo road Malali GRA Kaduna in possession of a locally fabricated pistol and three (3) live polymer-cased 12-gauge shotgun shells.

“The suspect’s resident was further searched where one double-barreled gun was equally recovered. The Command has since launched an investigation into the incident with the aim of establishing the motives behind the unlawful possession of the weapons and possible arrest of more suspects.”

“The Command appreciates the patriotic citizens for assisting the Police with useful information on the activities of criminal elements in their midst while urging others to emulate same for the interest of peace and tranquility within and across our communities,” he said.

