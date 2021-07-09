By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB-N, Commissioner, Engineer Akin Olateru yesterday (Thursday), disclosed that the investigation report of the military aircraft which crashed recently in Kaduna would be ready next week.

The crash, which occured in May claimed 11 people including the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Olateru while disclosing this in Abuja during the release of eight other accident reports, however, said that the Bureau was not sure if the findings would be made public by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He said: “Recall its a NAF aircraft but unfortunately it happened at the civil airport.

“So, graciously the NAF felt we could be of assistance and then they commissioned us to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing and whether the NAF makes that public is not our call.

“This is because it is not under the purview of the AIB. But within the next one week, for us, the preliminary report will be ready.”