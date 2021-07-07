The Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi, on Wednesday, announced that the state recorded 32 fire incidences in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, resulting in one death, in June.

Aboi added that four persons sustained injuries while three others were rescued by fire fighting personnel with property worth N87,000 destroyed and N581,000 worth saved.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire incidences in the month of June was lower compared to 62 recorded in the previous month of May.

The director attributed the drop in fire outbreaks to the damp on most building materials, woods, occasioned by the rainy season, as well as a reduction in bush burning.

“We have fire outbreaks in the rainy season, but you cannot compare it with that of the dry season which comes with more intensity”.

He reiterated the preparedness of the service to continue doing its best in reducing the fire incidences, adding that residents were also being sensitised on fire safety measures to reduce the outbreaks.

He blamed the fire incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances while advising residents to be very careful when handling electrical appliances.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria