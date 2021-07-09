….as Ten reportedly killed in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

As security agencies reported the killing of 10 persons in Zangon kataf and Chikun local government areas on Friday, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned killings and disappearances of citizens in Zangon Kataf, Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Friday that Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf local government area, and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA before reporting the killing of nine persons on Friday 9th July 2021 at Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, and one person at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.

“The Governor condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and wished the citizens who sustained injuries speedy recovery.”

He also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan village and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.

“The disappearance of five youths from Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported today by the security agencies.”

“The Governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies are investigating the incidences.”

“The Governor has been receiving hourly briefings from action agencies on the attack at Warkan village in Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as the general security situation in the State.”

“The Governor had on Thursday and Friday interfaced with the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali,” he said.

