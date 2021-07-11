By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The state government has declared Monday, 12th July 2021 as a work-free day in honour of the memory of former Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex) and his service to the state.

Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died on Sunday in Abuja.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), said in a statement that Governor El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him.

The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed to God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.