By Emmanuel Okogba

Juventus will not offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new deal when his contract expires in 2022 because his wages are too expensive, Vanguard has learnt.

According to Sky Italy, the Serie A side are not talking to the Portugal international about a contract extension and are not also thinking about it.

Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 on a four-year deal with the objective of helping the club win the elusive Champions League trophy. The last won it in 1996 and have played in three finals after then.

Ronaldo earns about £900,000 as weekly wages and almost £52 million per year making him earn over four times as much as the next highest paid player at the club, Paulo Dybala.

The 36 years old forward has found the back of the net over 100 times the club and helped has helped it to two Serie A titles.

Ronaldo returned to the club on Monday ahead of the new season after leading Portugal to the Round of 16 at the just concluded Euro 2020.

He has however not openly spoken about his future at the club.

