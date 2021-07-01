Stock image of solar panels

By Dayo Johnson

TWO major riverine communities in Ondo State are to enjoy an uninterrupted power supply for the first time through the Solar Power Mini-Grid Energy Cabins.



The electricity project was inaugurated by the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture, CNL, in partnership with Ilaje Rural Development Committee, IRDC, and Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta, PIND.



This gesture which elicited wild jubilations in Awoye and Odofado communities in Ilaje council area of the state was to provide sustainable energy to the communities.



Awoye and Odo Fado are having access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for the first time thus fulfilling Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG.



Commissioning the Solar Power Mini-Grid Energy Cabins, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that rural electrification is in line with his administration’s agenda.



Akeredolu promised that his administration would ensure that all rural areas benefited from social amenities to improve the welfare of riverine residents.



Represented by the Secretary, Ondo State Public Utility, Mrs. Abike Ilawolle, the governor said: “Rural electrification is part of our administration’s agenda and we will ensure that rural dwellers, especially residents in the riverine areas have access to social amenities for life to be enjoyable to them, unlike their land counterparts.



“The communities should prioritise these projects and guarantee its security to charge the government to do more and extend such to other riverine communities to bring succour to them.”



In his remarks, Chairman of Ilaje council area, Goke Ojatuwase, who also commended the IRDC and sponsors of the laudable project, said it would relieve the two communities of total darkness.

On his part, the Chairman, IRDC, Roland Akintoye, expressed gladness for the completion of the project which he said had set the group to the highest pedestal in the community drive for an improved standard of living.



Managing Director, A4 and T Power Solutions, Engr. Ayodeji Olumilua, the contractor handling the projects said: “We have metered all the 200 houses and shops for them to enjoy the uninterrupted power supply.”

