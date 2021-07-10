By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The joy of the resident of the Karu/Jikwoyi district of Abuja knew no bounds as the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche on Friday, commissioned a road project constructed by the Church, after many years of dilapidation.

The road, Vanguard gathered, used to be a nightmare to motorists and commuter especially during rainy reason.

The road’s construction was said to have been fully funded by the church to give succour to the residents.

Inaugurating the road, Pastor Enenche stressed the importance of giving, saying that it was the responsibility of the church to make a difference and show light to the world by offering humanitarian services where needed.

He said, “I believe that the light is being shone and within the capability and the possibility that it is, the very major assignment of leadership is the welfare of the people. And I believe that as the look more in the welfare of the people, we will have a better life for the people.

“The church is called to reconcile men to God, reform the character of mankind, restore human destinies and dignity, relieve the burden and pressure of mankind, and reveal the love of God to the world.

“There is joy when you receive something from others, but the joy of giving is the greatest blessing. Nobody knows the joy of living until they know the joy of giving.”

On the maintenance of the road, Enenche said the church was permanently responsible for it.

He highlighted other projects executed by the ministry, including road construction in different communities, borehole, scholarship awards and donations to the underprivileged.

Overwhelmed with joy, the traditional ruler of Jikwoyi, Chief Jetta Bawa, lauded Enenche and the church for always reaching out to the society through their humanitarian projects.

He hailed the quality of the road and prayed to God to continue to uplift the church.