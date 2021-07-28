Chicago is America’s third most populated city popularly known for being one of the best American cities for nightlife. It is located at the shores of Lake Michigan and has some of the best clubs with great food. The city attracts thousands of tourists who come to enjoy the nightlife that Chicago offers.

Josh Brusilovsky is one of the people behind these successful nights at clubs in Chicago. He is popularly known as Josh Bru and has spent the last four years booking artists throughout different nightlife venues across Chicago and other cities in the U.S as well. He has spent over $250,000 in artist bookings who have delivered some of the most promising nightclub performances.

His real motive was to study in Chicago. This started out as a side hustle and has eventually grown over time. Josh Bru now owns an entertainment company based in Chicago and he is considered as the leading talent buying personality in the nightlife of the city of Chicago.

He partners with celebrities, popular music festivals, and other powerful talent organizations in the industry. This helps him get access to some high-ticket artists to book. He has booked numerous celebrities including the legendary DJ Khaled, Migos, Jack Hallow, Playboy Carti, 24KGoldn, Blueface, Shoreline Mafia, Travis Scott, and Saweetie.

He says attracting bottle service clients is not a big deal for him anymore as he has managed to build his client list and has been working in the inner circles of the entertainment industry for a while now. He considers booking talents to be the most expensive and critical part but most important and does it perfectly. To Josh, a successful event is one where the nightly income surpasses 3-4 times the artist’s cost. He considers it to be a simple and good metric to make money constantly.

‘Artist booking’ in his context is for the after shows and after-parties where he creates a separate event for people to have fun and hires artists to add more attraction to the event. He intends to utilize the connections he has made over the past years and apply that to the management role to further his artists’ careers. And it is said, a good manager should keep the gigs flowing while positively impacting the artist career chart.

