



For the past year following its strategic deal with LIC (Lifestyle Image Consultant), JWW has undergone a series of rebranding on its approach towards the music business, over time. Prior to 2014, Jones Worldwide went by Jones Music. Following the end of a 1 project licensing deal with music duo “Jones Lifestyle” in 2016.



The company now focuses on Artist & Label Services, introducing its incubator program which focuses on client’s development, as JWW is noticeably confident with the change in approach towards the music business.

The careers of JWW’s clients are much more developed, say’s Wiz Jones.

Shay Jones, formal VP and Head of A&R at The Aristokrat Group, who currently holds the position of the CEO of Jones Worldwide. During his time with Aristokrat Group, he was instrumental in his role as an A&R, in Ceeza Milli’s 2020 studio album “Diamond in The Rough”, and Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated 2019 studio album “African Giant”. Shay Jones discovered & signed Jujuboy Star to Aristokrat Records, he also developed 2x Grammy-nominated producer “Kel-P”, and discovering and signing T’neeya to Aristokrat Records, during his time with The Aristokart Group.

Shay Jones and Wiz Jones Founded Jones Worldwide 2014, following the rebranding in 2020 as a Music company. JWW started signing artists in 2020 and has a roster of producers and artists. Bruno Aikore (pka. Spiritual Vibes), Talented Nigerian/American Afro fusion artist Ijekimora, Afrobeats Producer Kel-P, signed under management and artist, Seyi Shay, with Afro Dancehall act King Perryy.



According to Jones, with their approach and understanding by bridging the gap between the young and the old we diversify by not only developing talents but by creating sustainable careers, after all it is the music business.