By Prince Osuagwu

Nigerian Automaker, JET Motor Company is driving the future of mobility on the continent with its 100 percent electric vehicle, EV.

The company said its EV is the first fully locally-made electric vehicle to run on the Nigerian road. Highlighting its commitment to eco-friendly mobility, it said that the new electric vehicle was made to have zero emissions.

Founder of Jet Motor, Chidi Ajare, says the company has seen the need to prepare the country and the continent for the future of mobility.

“In a bid to preserve the environment, the world is making a gradual shift from combustion engines to electric vehicles. While the rest of the world is progressively phasing out combustion engine vehicles, Nigeria still depends heavily on fossil fuels. So, Jet Motor has seen the need to prepare the country and the continent for the future of mobility.

“We wanted to create a global product that is built to last. We were obsessed with getting it right because, if our vehicles can work well on Nigerian and African roads, they can succeed anywhere in the world. Generally, our testing has led us to see what is best for the Nigerian and African market and that is what we have built with JET Mover,” Ajare said.

Founded in 2018 by Ajaere and a team of passionate professionals, JET Motors Company started with its flagship brand, the JET MOVER, a multipurpose van to push the adoption of locally made vehicles.

Ajare explained that the company’s main aim was to go into the production of electric vehicles from the start. After about three years of research, testing and iterative development, the company was finally able to achieve its objective with JET EV.

Speaking on the design of the EV, Joseph Wemimo, Director of Strategy and Operations at JET says that it is a fusion of European design and Asian technology, tropicalized for Africa.

He added that the EV is functional and aesthetically appealing, great user experience; personalised entertainment system, premium quality and reinforced suspension that makes it perfect for African roads.

Technical Lead at JET EV, Ebuka Uchendu, while speaking of the vehicle’s benefit over the internal combustion engines, said it reduces the number of engine parts by almost 70 percent thereby cutting maintenance costs.

He added that operational costs also dropped significantly, so worry over fluctuation in the prices of fuel is out of it.