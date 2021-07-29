If you are not aware of who Jessica Mack is, she was previously an Occupational Therapist. She is currently an expert Chef, Food Blogger, and content creator. She also has experience as a Personal Fitness Trainer and Lifestyle Expert.

Jessica Mack graduated from Quinnipiac University located in Hamden, CT with a degree in occupational therapy. Soon after that, she did her Master of Science in Counselling from Long Island University (LIU) situated in Brookville, New York. She also earned an Educational Leadership and Policy post-graduate certificate from the same university. Jessica was awarded her doctorate from the Philadelphia Temple University, PA. Recently, she also completed her culinary program course in the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

For almost two decades, Jessica worked as an occupational therapist. Her wide and varied experience and her love for working with people with severe disabilities had enabled Jessica to work effectively with people of all ages and types. Jessica quit at an early age from working as a therapist as a result of major chronic diseases that affected her capacity to engage in numerous roles as a therapist. She started to make food recipes, study photography of food and understand food preparation styles.

Jessica has also submitted and published a number of essays for Dr Oz’s blog and ww.sharecare.org Website. She has been on radio broadcasts including WGBB, the oldest radio show in Long Island, and The Doctors’ show by Sirius/XM. Besides these, she appeared once on Television shows such as The Dr Oz Show, which is an Emmy winner and The Katie Couric Show. She also made frequent appearances on the Lifestyle Today Show.

While the pandemic slowed down everyone’s outgoing and social life, Jessica utilized her time wisely as she shifted her attention to food making and blogging. More people tuned in to her shows since they mostly stayed at home and What is a better way to bond at the house other than preparing and sharing meals? She achieved a lot in the year 2020. She made countless appearances on media platforms such as podcasts, T.V, Radio, etcetera. She also launched her blog and website which were a huge hit. Besides this, she started a virtual cooking class space. Her website garnered a lot of attention. Even her husband, who is a meat-lover loves her vegetarian dishes.

Follow Jessica on these social platforms to stay updated on her latest content.

Instagram: @drjessicamack, @morethanmeatlessmonday

Twitter: @morethanmeatle1

Cooking class link: https://www.airsubs.com/pros/jessica-mack

Website: www.morethanmeatlessmonday.com.