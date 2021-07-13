National President, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Comrade Peter Igbifa

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC, has flayed the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, over what it’s described as the company’s “unethical decisions against employees of Niger Delta origin.”

While decrying the actions of the multinational, the IYC has called for the immediate reversal of its recent unethical decisions against employees of Niger Delta origin or face closure of its operations in the region.

The IYC said for some time now, the company had embarked on a premeditated and well-coordinated denial of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states indigenes from holding top positions in the company.

ALSO READ: Ataga: Stop parading Chidinma for social media interviews, Reps tell IGP

In a statement issued by its National President, Peter Igbifa, the group said the situation worsened since the appointment of the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and General Manager, Human Resources and Organisations (GMH).

He alleged that the GMH had teamed up with other top management staff of NAOC from her ethnic nationality and other major tribes in the country to undermine indigenes of core Niger Delta states in top management positions in the company.

Igbifa, who lamented that indigenes of oil and gas producing states working in NAOC and in their area of operations are now facing ethnic profiling and extermination, also pointed that there were over 20 Divisional General Managers (DGMs) in the company, of which only two are Niger Delta persons with less significant and obscure positions.

His words: “We raised the alarm when we first got information of the development, but Nigerian authorities managing the oil and gas sector never paid attention to it.

“Today, Nigerians and indigenes of oil and gas producing states, who have worked diligently and have risen to the peak of their careers, with unblemished and untainted records in NAOC, are unceremoniously disengaged, while others are stifled and demoted.

“Local and indigenous contractors are discriminated against in flagrant violation of the Nigerian Content Act and a culture of hate, tribal dominance, and enthronement of ethnic supremacy by the DMD and her cohorts has assumed a dangerous dimension in NAOC.

ALSO READ: NDLEA busts interstate Drug Cartels in Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, recovers 843kg skunk, cocaine

” We call on the government both at the State and National level, especially major oil and gas producing states in the Niger Delta to have more than a passing interest in the activities and internal arrangements of these companies to protect the rights of host and impacted communities.

” While the IYC has exercised restrain whenever issues of this nature are brought to the knowledge and attention of Council. The Council views the actions of NAOC lately, as anti-people and an affront to the collective interest of the people of the region.

” Henceforth, we will engage NAOC with all the legitimate tools and objects at Council’s disposal, and to start with, if Agip fails to treat the issues raised in this missive with the required urgency, we will cripple and completely paralyze their operations in the region.”

Vanguard News Nigeria