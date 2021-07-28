By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Dein of Agbor Kingdom, His Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchuku, has lauded the Itsekiri nation for the choice of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the next Olu of Warri kingdom.

Speaking yesterday when he visited the Omoba at Ideniken ( his traditional seclusion home) in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State, His Majesty Ikenchuku said he was certain the Omoba will take the throne of Itsekiri kingdom to greater heights.

Continuing, he said the two kingdoms had always enjoyed robust relationships from the defunct Bendel state, adding that in Delta State, Warri kingdom was his second home.

He commended the Chiefs of the kingdom for their roles in promoting the rich values of the Warri kingdom, stressing that they should continue to do.

” I thank all the Chiefs of the Kingdom here. By tradition, this is an isolation period. It is the blood tiers between Agbor and the Warri kingdoms that has made it possible for me to be here in this time of isolation”, he said.

“What will be will be. There are only two First Class Kings in Delta, is the Obi of Agbor and the Olu of Warri. Never embarrass your King, anybody who does, embarrasses himself. There is a reason why the Chiefs wear white, the white must never be stained “, he said.

” Tradition serves man, tradition is dynamic. The tradition years ago may not be so now. We must flow with time. After this period, close ranks with all, bring all close”, he added.

“My brother (referring to Omoba Tsola Emiko) and I have a lot to do in Delta State and the Niger Delta”, he added.

“You have chosen right. The almighty God has chosen a good king for you. He will grow the kingdom to greater heights”

“In Delta State, this is my second home”, he said.

Omoba Emiko later presented a rich historical document as a gift to the visiting monarch. Chief Brown Mene who gave the opening prayer also did the closing remarks, thanking the Monarch for the visit.

Omoba Emiko will be crowned the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21st, 2021.

