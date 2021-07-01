By Jimitota Onoyume



Warri: Prominent Itsekiri political leaders, Dr Alex Ideh, Chief Ayiri Emami, Sunny Mene and others in the All Progressives Congress, APC, have called on the Niger Delta Avengers to sheath their sword and allow the federal government address challenges of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.



Speaking at a gathering of APC leaders of Itsekiri extraction in Warri south, Warri North and Warri south West local government areas in Koko, headquarters of Warri North local government , they also enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the needed support to speed up the ongoing forensic audit at the Niger Delta Development Commission , NDDC , for a substantive board to be put in place for the commission.



The party leaders who also harped on unity among Itsekiri in the APC enjoined the national leadership of the party to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South in 2023 for sake of justice.



Continuing, they appealed to members of the party in the state to cooperate with Chief Odigie Oyegun led Peace and Recommendation committee, adding that consensus congresses would strengthen the party.

The leaders also hailed governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker committee for rolling out time table for local government and state congresses.



Convener of the forum and Chairman of the event, Dr Ideh and the Delta state Organising Secretary of the APC, Sir Sunny Mene in their separate speeches appealed for stronger bond among Itsekiri members of the party ahead of the general polls in 2023, saying this will bring greater gains to Itsekiri nation.