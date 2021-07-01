By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the invasion of the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, by gunmen Nigerians have taken to the social media to air their views on the alleged attack.

Recall the self-acclaimed freedom fighter called on all and sundry to join the Yoruba Rally slated for Saturday, July 3. However, President Muhammadu Buhari in its televised broadcast on ARISE TV had said he would deal with all seccessionists in the language they understood.

Below are some of the reactions gathered by Vanguard;

@ayemojubar: “Attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence, they came and like they did at Lekki tollgate, they left with the bodies. The pattern is enough to reveal those behind this attack.”

@omo_agunlofi: “I don’t know if this is true or not but if the attack on Chief Sunday Igboho’s House was truly from the FG, it isn’t a wise step at all. You can actually invite him for questioning which am very sure he will honour. While invading his residence in the night. Gov can do better.”

@OgbeniDipo: “If the Government continues to chase people like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, but negotiate with bandits and terrorists from Northern Nigeria, people will ask questions. Representatives of Miyetti Allah don’t get this sort of treatment. Treat everyone equally.”

@ayemojubar: “They went after Sunday Igboho to stop #YorubaNation peaceful rally on Saturday. What they are attacking has gone beyond what intimidation can quench.”

@Emekannaoma: “This F* Nigeria Govt wants to cow everybody but we refused to be cowed. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu abducted , Sunday Igboho residence raided by Nigeria security operatives. Biafra and Yoruba Nation have right to Self determination like every other people in the world.”

@funshographix: “A time is coming when you will raise yoruba & Biafra nation flag above the sky without fear of death & intimidation. That time you’ll remember Sunday Igboho. Nnamdi Kanu & all the self determination people. Self determination is our right. They can only delay it but can’t kill it.”

@YemieFASH: “I watched the BBC Yoruba video of Sunday Igboho’s house after the attack. Nigeria is way more terrible than I envisaged.”

@UgwunnaEjikem: “When will the FG learn??? Chasing activists cum secessionist leaders with Federal resources is exactly how to make them more popular & solidify their cult followership. First Nnamdi Kanu, now Sunday Igboho…these people never learn smh!”

@ayemojubar: “This is the main reason more people might be present at the rally. Although in my opinion, he would have declared a Sit at home tactics instead of street rally because of the wickedness in the country.”

@dondekojo: “Their regular trademark, the soldiers dragged the dead bodies away after killing them At Sunday Igboho’s house. They destroyed his house and vehicles, I don’t agree with Igboho but how is this the solution to anything. FG lacks tact and they will only escalate the situation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria