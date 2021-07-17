… Commission Gives Clarity on Price of Recruitment Form

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo –

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has directed the State Civil Service commission to recruit 1825 indigenes of the state into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Chairman of the Commission, John Mamman, Saturday disclosed this in a statement to newsmen.

He said the recruitment is to fill existing vacancies in the state civil service, just as he dismissed insinuations that the sales of form was to exploit applicants.

This is coming few days to the planned protest by some individuals over the sales of the recruitment forms.

According to Mamman, “for the Commission to carry out its statutory responsibilities of recruitment exercise, it is pertinent to invite interested applicants to purchase the employment forms and to also note that the form is not free of charge as being speculated by few individuals.

“I wish to remind the public that the Commission conducted same exercise in June-November 2017 of which Four Hundred (400) of the applicants were employed.

“However, the Commission will also accord some of the interviewed applicants in year 2017 priority in this recruitment exercise.

“I am also assuring the entire public that the recruitment exercise is real and regarding the price of form; in 2016/2017, it was sold for Two Thousand naira (N2000), but in 2021 the price has been reviewed to Three Thousand naira only (N3000) based on the budget provision of 2021.

“The Four Hundred and Fourty-Five Naira (N445) is the online transaction charges.

“In view of the above, I want to crave your indulgence to remain calm and law-abiding citizens and to follow the instructions regarding the online application.”