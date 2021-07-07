[JUST IN] ESN vs Security: Uzodimma imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Orlu, others

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday, told the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police, to stop their alleged amusing desperation and cheap lies to tarnish the image of Eastern Security Network, ESN, saying the outfit does not plant explosives and should not be linked with such heinous crime against the same people it was created to protect.

IPOB wondered why ESN should get involved in planting explosives for people they were created and have been working tirelessly to protect, even in the face of the Federal and Imo state governments objection, urging the Police to stop making mockery of themselves by parading innocent youths of the state as ESN operatives.

IPOB, also stated that the Nigerian Police should stop tagging any noncriminal or alleged criminal it arrested as ESN, operative, saying that the Nigeria Police lacks the capacity to arrest any ESN operative, adding that the people of Imo State knows that is only God and ESN that is giving them security, not the Nigeria security agents.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “ESN does not plant explosives, stop parading innocent Biafran youths in the name of ESN, IPOB tells Nigeria Police.” also said that the Nigerian Police with their alleged arrest and parading drama in Imo State, desperately is working with smear campaign and media propaganda to blackmail IPOB and possibly establish grounds to indict its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu currently in the custody of the Department of Security Services, DSS.

IPOB statement read in part, “We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have noted with great amusement, the desperation of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abudu Yaro, in collaboration with the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to implicate the Eastern Security Network, ESN and IPOB through trumped up and laughable allegations.

“We wish to put it on record that no ESN operative was involved in any attempt to plant bombs anywhere. What is the essence of planting such explosives? Who will be the victims? ESN can never engage in the killing of the same people it was created to defend. It doesn’t add up! The Nigeria Police should stop embarrassing itself with such cheap lies because every Nigerian know the kind of Police they have.

“This desperation, smear campaign and media propaganda are part of the Police agenda to blackmail IPOB and possibly establish grounds to indict our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu currently in the custody of the Department of Security Services, DSS. But they will not succeed because the world already knows the truth.

“We, therefore, wish to refute the claims by the Imo State Commissioner of Police that the four persons paraded by the Police in Imo State were ESN operatives arrested while attempting to plant explosives in the state. There is no element of truth in such claims aimed at demonizing ESN and portraying the gallant security outfit as a terrorist organization which it is not. Police do not even have the capacity to arrest any genuine ESN operative, let alone parading them.

“Importantly, ESN operatives are not missing in action. They have been on their duty posts wading off the bandits and killer herdsmen in our forests and communities who are also pursuing the Fulanisation agenda.

“Their mandate is to stop the wicked Fulani herdsmen killing, raping of women and ladies, sacking of communities, Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda, and that they have lived up to, even with government hunting them because they are stopping their evil agents of restriction.

“The purported ESN members being paraded almost everyday by security agents don’t even know the meaning of ESN because they are not ESN members. The people the Police paraded in Imo State are innocent persons.

“The wicked Nigeria security agents must stop arresting innocent Biafrans and tagging them ESN operative. ESN operatives are human beings with conscience. They are not animals, blood suckers like bandits Boko Haram abd killer herdsmen creation, who bath with human blood.

“Nigeria Police and sisters agencies must also stop linking ESN with their atrocities which they think they can smartly blame on ESN. They must stop waisting lives and public property in their desperation to nail ESN.

“We are aware that they are looking for ways to implicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during his court proceedings, but they will fail. ESN does not kill those they exist to protect. Members of the public should realise that the Nigeria security agencies could not give South East protection, until ESN birth, now they are destroying Biafra land only to turn around and point accusing fingers at ESN and IPOB.”

