Investment in education, priority for my govt — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Jimoh Babatunde

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration is committed to improving access to quality education at both the primary, secondary and tertiary levels in the state, vowing to sustain investment in the sector to improve the quality of teaching and learning in Edo.

Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing the newly elected Global President of the Eghosa Anglican Grammar School Alumni Association, Mr. Bernard Eboreime, who led other members of the association on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Benin City.

The governor, who is also an alumnus of the school, reassured of his government’s support to help the school regain its lost educational values.

According to him, “I requested that I meet with you so that we can define an agenda very early in your time for our school.

“I am committed to ensuring that Eghosa Grammar School is repositioned as a premier Anglican Grammar School in this part of the country. We are all stakeholders in that school.

“Within 30 days, I would like to meet with you and the school proprietor, with a very clear agenda and master plan to reposition the school both in terms of infrastructure and in terms of learning outcomes for the kids.”

He continued: “We believe that if we don’t reposition that school, it will lose out in the educational revolution which is currently taking place in Edo. As for the old boys, we will be active in the school’s activities.

“Let me also congratulate the new executive members and thank you for your support during my second term electioneering campaign.

“You were one of the very vibrant and active groups that I saw posting messages and campaigning very actively for me. I want to really appreciate and thank you for a job well done.”

Earlier, the President of the group, Eboreime thanked the governor for the transformation of the state’s educational sector through the introduction of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) for which he has earned national and international accolades.

“As EGHOBA members, we are elated that our own alumni have engendered a quiet revolution in the education sector, especially with the phenomenally successful EDOBEST initiative for which the Governor has received national and international accolades.

“Our association through organic extension shares in the pride of the Governor’s success.”

Eborieme also commended Governor Obaseki for evolving a new definition of politics, which locates people and society as the premier justification for governance.

He said: “The EGHOBA Executive has a fountain of inspiration and aspirations as we commit ourselves to the kind of transparency and accountability standards for which Edo voters resoundingly gave the Governor an affirmation of their confidence for a second term.”

Vanguard News Nigeria