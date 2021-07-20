An international entertainment streaming company, ARKFLIX has recently announced the launch of its Christian based movie and entertainment streaming platform. The platform now offers free viewing for all on their new app that is now available for download on play store for android phone users.

ARKFLIX is a faith based online streaming platform that allows consumers to view and stream high-definition movies, documentaries, TV shows via their computer, tablets, smart phones and smart TV’s.

The new and upgraded app provides quality entertainment space for all ages and class with family friendly contents.

The platform is designed to offer a vast collection of different genres for subscribers to select from. The app’s collection is designed appropriately for everyone, particularly those who are interested in watching faith-based and inspirational movies, TV shows, kids educational content and documentaries.

Speaking on the new app launch, ARKFLIX Africa Communications Team said, “Africa is the next frontier in regard to digitalisation. Our extensive footprint, increasing customer base and significant experience in the region makes Africa a natural choice of focus for us.”

The team also mentioned that ARKFLIX which can be subscribed on their website is also working to promote local Nigerian content on its platform, citing the multi-billion dollar revenue-generating capacity of the country’s Nollywood industry.