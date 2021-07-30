By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 202 Battalion have taken custody of eight Boko Haram Insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children, who surrendered to troops at Ruwaza village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier Gen Onyema Nwachukwu made this known on Friday night just as he said troops of forwarding Operational Base (FOB) operating along Bocobs- Bama road have arrested another 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa village, also in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

He said, “The surrendering families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children.

“The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on 29 July, 2021 following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

“In a separate operation, troops of 73 Battalion, Forward Operating Base (FOB) in conjunction with combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hunters have intercepted a Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai – Damboa Road.

“On being alerted, the combined team swiftly mobilized and stormed the location, where they arrested the suspect, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest.

“Items recovered from the suspect include a vehicle, 4 jerry cans of 30 Litres of PMS, one 4 Litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump, one oil treatment, one torchlight, one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four Spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery and three dozens of diamond rubber solution.

“Others are five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning, and measures of other foodstuffs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria