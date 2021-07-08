By Agbonkhese Oboh

Insecurity, banditry and kidnapping have impacted negatively on the economy, increased capital flight, caused an overwhelmingly negative effect on health resources and worsened the health indices in the country.

This was, among other points, the position of the Nigerian Medical Association South-South, contained in a communique released after the Zonal Executive Council, ZEC, meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Although the Council appreciated the efforts of government and the security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality, it urged the Federal and state governments to increase the capacity of the security agencies, encourage citizens engagement in community sensitisation, provide basic needs of the citizens, improve employment opportunities and strengthen the economic base of the nation.

The ZEC urged security agencies to change their operational strategies to conquer criminals.

The communique, signed by Dr. Nwose Emmanuel and Dr. Okoacha Innocent, Chairman and Secretary of the zone, respectively, “condemned the insecurity in the country which has impacted negatively on the economy, increased capital flight, caused overwhelming of health resources due to greater number of injuries, and worsened the health indices in Nigeria.

It lauded the reduction in the number of new cases of COVID-19 and urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

However, ZEC noted most doctors and other healthcare workers who are employees of the state governments in the South-South region have not been paid the COVID-19 special hazard/inducement allowance.

“It is worthy to mention that the doctors who are employees of Federal health institutions have been paid the said allowance over a year ago,” it added.

Also discussed were health infrastructure development, remunerations and welfare, hazard allowance, substance abuse, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria