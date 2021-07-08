Insecurity: We can't afford to disappoint Nigerians ― Buhari

Condemns Adamawa attack

President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday bemoaned the recent attack in Adamawa State by criminal elements, saying that his administration can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in his hands.

The President expressed sadness over the brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of the State.

Reacting to the incident which happened on Wednesday, President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.”

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively.”

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands,’’ he declared.

The President directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of Adamawa State.

