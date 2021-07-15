By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security outfit codenamed Amotekun has impounded no fewer than 40 vehicles in some nightclubs raided in Akure, the state capital.

Amotekun personnel raided the nightclubs in a bid to enforce the order of the state government that they should stop operating beyond midnight in the state, as part of the measures to curb the spate of insecurity in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the raid was carried out at about 2 am.

Speaking with newsmen, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said that despite the warning and directive of the government, some owners of various nightclubs and beer parlour joints had continued to flout the order.

Dojumo said, ” We have to raid the nightclubs and impound the vehicles because there is a subsisting order of Mr. Governor that the clubs should not operate at night for security reasons.

“We discovered that many criminal activities are perpetrated in the night and during the interrogation of suspects, we discovered that these criminals always use clubs as shield. The level of hard drugs intake in the clubs is very high because after taking the drugs you see them misbehaving all these we want to stop in this state.”

Also, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the issue said the owners of the impounded vehicles had been showing up and were warned before the vehicles were released to them.

” Some of the owners of the vehicles have come with the papers of the vehicles and they have been warned while the vehicles were released to them.”

Adeleye said that the Amotekun would not hesitate to deal with anyone caught going against the government’s order, saying the corps would not relent at enforcing the directive.

