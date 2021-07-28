Urges eligible Nigerians to register, get PVCs ahead of 2023

As Convener, Ajisebutu says prayer will change situation for better

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the insecurity situation remains precarious and assumes different dimensions, a Nollywood actress, filmmaker, humanitarian and activist, Chioma Ifemeludike, on Wednesday, joined and expressed support for the initiative of Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Convener, ‘30 Days Global Prayer for Peace in Nigeria Project’.

Ifemeludike explained why she took the decision to support the project because the nation at this point needs divine intervention from God to show mercy and stabilize the worrisome and scary situation that affects every strata of the society irrespective of religion, region, tribe, and ethnic group.

She said: “I believe in the potency of prayer from a broken heart. We as a country really need to seek God’s divine intervention at this point because of the human solution to the insecurity challenge.

“I am happy that Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu has convened this ‘30 Days Global Prayer for Peace in Nigeria Project’, and I believe it will turning point in our country.

“Others have been praying for this country which we appreciate and commend, but and initiatives like this led by Prince Ayo Manuel should be supported and encouraged, and that is why I am throwing my full weight behind him because our nation needs prayer and mercy from God.”

However, (Ifemeludike) called on Nigerians not to be politically apathetic, while emphasizing the need for Nigerians to participate in the democratic process.

She urged eligible Nigerians to troop and get registered and collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the 2023 general elections, which will serve as their ‘weapon’ to vote and give their mandate to those vying for political officers they think have all it takes to represent them at the state and federal levels, and also can be held accountable on any action or inaction, but advised them to vote in good leaders that can deliver on social contract they will have with them.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Convener, ‘30 Days Global Prayer for Peace in Nigeria Project’ Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, who is a musician, peace activist and social entrepreneur based in the United States of America, USA, explained why the prayers are needed at this time of the height of insecurity across the country, which is to wade off negative forces that have become obstruction to Nigerians, not allowing them enjoying peace and progress.

“My goal is to continue to bring together Christian, Muslim and other religious leaders in Nigeria and around the world to call on their followers to pray for peace in Nigeria for the entire month of July. The program will be followed by some practical initiatives to promote love, peace and unity in the country”, Ajisebutu said.

Meanwhile, a former Mayor of Oakland, California, USA, Elihu Harris, while lending his support to the programme, expressed concern and said, “Anything short of peace in Nigeria portends danger for the country and the collective vision of Africa.

“The entire world is waiting for Nigeria to wake up and take its rightful place in the comity of developed nations and ignite hope in all Africans, both on the continent and outside.”

The prayer campaign has become a movement on social media and distinguished Nigerians like Senator Ademola Adeleke lent his voice to it.

People are urged to make a 30-45 seconds video of themselves praying for the peace of Nigeria in any language. They upload it to their social media pages using the hashtags: #PrayForPeacefulNigeria and #BlendForward.

Vanguard News Nigeria